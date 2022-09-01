West End shooting sends 1 to hospital
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting in the West End sent a man in his 30s to the hospital early Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers responded to Poplar and Linn streets just before 4 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.
The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his toe, police said.
He is expected to recover.
Further details were not available while police continue to investigate.
