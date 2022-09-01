Contests
West End shooting sends 1 to hospital

A shooting in the West End sent a man in his 30s to the hospital early Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting in the West End sent a man in his 30s to the hospital early Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded to Poplar and Linn streets just before 4 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his toe, police said.

He is expected to recover.

Further details were not available while police continue to investigate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

