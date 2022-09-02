3 accused of pushing large stone off Miami residence hall roof, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three men are accused of toppling a stone carving from the roof of a Miami University residence hall.

It happened May 6, 2022, a Miami University Police Department detective said in a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Butler County Court.

The three people charged are 20-year-old Luke Hecker, of Minnesota; 19-year-old Jack Julian, of Missouri; and 19-year-old Drew Gleason, of Ohio.

Hecker, Julian and Gleason pushed “a large, carved stone off the roof of Peabody Hall” on Miami University’s Western Campus, the detective said.

It caused $10,000 in damage to the hall’s front railing and stairs.

They were arraigned one count each of vandalism, a fourth-degree felony.

It’s unknown at this time whether any of the three are Miami University students. We’ve reached out to Miami University PD but have yet to hear back.

Hecker faces additional criminal charges in a separate run-in with Oxford police that happened Aug. 20.

Oxford police officers found the 20-year-old passed out face-down in the lawn of the Oxford United Methodist Church around 8:15 p.m., according to the arrest report.

Hecker allegedly had two fake Michigan drivers licenses on him at the time, both bearing his picture and name.

He was arraigned Thursday on charges of underage possession, disorderly conduct and having a fake license.

