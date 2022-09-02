$750K worth of fentanyl, loaded guns seized in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A trio of drug trafficking arrests prompted a stern warning to would-be criminals from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

“If you bring your poison to Butler County, you will go to jail,” Sheriff Jones said after 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills were seized Thursday in Middletown.

The deadly pills were found when law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home on Cribbs Avenue near Vance Street, the sheriff explained.

Along with the fentanyl pills, which have a street value of $750,000, agents confiscated loaded guns and digital scales, Sheriff Jones said.

Three people are under arrest in connection with the investigation, according to the sheriff.

Mainer Feliz, of Middletown

Reinaldo Gomez-Cruz, of New Jersey

Emanuel Ortega-Moran, of Pennsylvania

All three suspects are facing trafficking and possession charges, Sheriff Jones said.

