$750K worth of fentanyl, loaded guns seized in Butler County

Agents confiscated 25,000 fentanyl pills, which have a street value of $750,000, along with...
Agents confiscated 25,000 fentanyl pills, which have a street value of $750,000, along with loaded guns and digital scales, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A trio of drug trafficking arrests prompted a stern warning to would-be criminals from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

“If you bring your poison to Butler County, you will go to jail,” Sheriff Jones said after 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills were seized Thursday in Middletown.

The deadly pills were found when law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home on Cribbs Avenue near Vance Street, the sheriff explained.

Along with the fentanyl pills, which have a street value of $750,000, agents confiscated loaded guns and digital scales, Sheriff Jones said.

Three people are under arrest in connection with the investigation, according to the sheriff.

  • Mainer Feliz, of Middletown
  • Reinaldo Gomez-Cruz, of New Jersey
  • Emanuel Ortega-Moran, of Pennsylvania

All three suspects are facing trafficking and possession charges, Sheriff Jones said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

