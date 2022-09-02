Arroyo, Boone among 2023 Reds Hall of Fame candidates

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Voting for the 2023 Reds Hall of Fame class is open.

Reds fans have from now till Sept. 30 to cast their vote.

This year’s class includes:

Bronson Arroyo The right-hander spent nine seasons with the Reds, earning a 108-100 record in those years. He had a 4.18 ERA while in Cincinnati. He was a 2009 All-Star and 2010 Gold Glove winner.

Aaron Boone Over the course of seven seasons in Cincinnati, the third baseman had a .271 batting average while driving in 362 RBI.

Francisco Cordero The Dominican Republic native played four seasons with the Reds. He had a 2.96 ERA in 356 appearances during his time in Cincinnati. Cordero was selected as an All-Star in 2009.

Aaron Harang For eight seasons, the right-handed pitcher took the mound for the Reds. He had back-to-back seasons with 16 wins in 2006 and 2007, with the latter earning him fourth place in Cy Young voting. He had a 75-80 record as a Red.

Scott Rolen The eight-time Gold Glove third baseman spent his final four seasons in Cincinnati. He won one of his Gold Glove awards while manning the hot corner for the Reds (2010). Rolen was an All-Star for the Reds in 2010 and 2011. He batted .263 with 36 home runs and drove in 182 runs during his time in Cincinnati.



>> Click here to vote <<

Only one player will be selected to be enshrined in the Reds Hall of Fame.

