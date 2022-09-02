Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Arroyo, Boone among 2023 Reds Hall of Fame candidates

Reds fans have until Sept. 30 to cast their vote.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Bronson Arroyo throws during a baseball game against the...
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Bronson Arroyo throws during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)(Michael Perez | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Voting for the 2023 Reds Hall of Fame class is open.

Reds fans have from now till Sept. 30 to cast their vote.

This year’s class includes:

  • Bronson Arroyo
    • The right-hander spent nine seasons with the Reds, earning a 108-100 record in those years. He had a 4.18 ERA while in Cincinnati. He was a 2009 All-Star and 2010 Gold Glove winner.
  • Aaron Boone
    • Over the course of seven seasons in Cincinnati, the third baseman had a .271 batting average while driving in 362 RBI.
  • Francisco Cordero
    • The Dominican Republic native played four seasons with the Reds. He had a 2.96 ERA in 356 appearances during his time in Cincinnati. Cordero was selected as an All-Star in 2009.
  • Aaron Harang
    • For eight seasons, the right-handed pitcher took the mound for the Reds. He had back-to-back seasons with 16 wins in 2006 and 2007, with the latter earning him fourth place in Cy Young voting. He had a 75-80 record as a Red.
  • Scott Rolen
    • The eight-time Gold Glove third baseman spent his final four seasons in Cincinnati. He won one of his Gold Glove awards while manning the hot corner for the Reds (2010). Rolen was an All-Star for the Reds in 2010 and 2011. He batted .263 with 36 home runs and drove in 182 runs during his time in Cincinnati.

>> Click here to vote <<

Only one player will be selected to be enshrined in the Reds Hall of Fame.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside the Kroger store in Spring Grove Village...
Pedestrians struck at Kroger: 58-year-old man dies, driver charged with murder
Ian Angel
Suspect arrested 15 years after woman’s violent rape at NKY hotel
Colerain Township police investigate a deadly I-275 crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday.
Coroner IDs man killed in I-275 motorcycle crash
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Tri-State man wakes from coma after getting stung 20k times by bees
90-year-old nursing home resident raped in Hyde Park, police say
90-year-old nursing home resident raped in Hyde Park, police say

Latest News

When Tom Grippa returns to the field Friday to lead his Eagles onto the field against Loveland,...
Heart of a Champion: Milford football coach returns after major surgery
Milford head football coach returns after major surgery
Milford head football coach returns after major surgery
Two new bobbleheads of Cincinnati Bengals players are now available for pre-order: a triple one...
Bengals’ Burrow, Chase, Mixon triple bobblehead: Here’s how to get yours
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house