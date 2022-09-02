BODYCAM: Video shows gun battle, death of man who tried to break into FBI Cincinnati headquarters

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Video footage released Friday shows the dramatic pursuit and standoff with a man who tried to break into the FBI Cincinnati headquarters building.

A version of the 45-minute video comprising dashcam footage, bodycam footage and drone footage is embedded above.

Ricky Shiffer, 42, reportedly brought a nail gun and an AR-15 rifle to the building in Sycamore Township around 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 11.

Shiffer tried to breach the FBI’s Visitor Screening Facility, initiating an alarm that caused him to flee northbound on Interstate 71 with FBI agents and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in pursuit.

At least one gunshot was fired during the pursuit. It lasted around 40 minutes until Shiffer stopped near Van Tress Road in rural Clinton County. He got out of the car and exchanged fire with officers while using his car as cover, according to OSP.

Two gunfire exchanges can be heard in the OSP video. One exchange happens at 9:54 a.m., per the video’s timestamp, and another at 10:06 a.m.

The suspect yells at the officers between the exchanges, and the officers reply exhorting him to put his gun down, put his hands up and come out. Officers lose visibility on him after the first exchange. Shortly before the second, they see him on the ground behind his car’s rear tire.

“He looks like he’s in a down position,” one officer says.

An officer confirms that he has authorization to shoot Shiffer if Shiffer points his gun at the officer. Immediately afterward, several gunshots ring out appearing to come from Shiffer, and the officer notes some of the rounds may have hit his car.

An hours-long standoff ensued. Law enforcement tried to negotiate his surrender, but the negotiations failed.

“Multiple hours passed with no progress in negotiations,” an OSP spokesperson said. “Officers made the decision to approach the suspect. Suspect can be seen manipulating the weapon despite multiple commands to drop the weapon.”

Drone footage shows Shiffer crouched behind the car facing out to the road with his back to the brush. He’s wearing body armor and has a gun in hand.

An object, possibly a rubber bullet, hits him in the chest, after which he gets up, turns toward the brush with his gun raised at his chest and is shot. He then falls to the ground. OSP said he died at the scene.

No law enforcement officers or bystanders were hurt.

The jurisdiction of the officer or officers who killed Shiffer remains unclear. The FBI’s internal investigation is ongoing.

Law enforcement officials suspected Shiffer of having ties to far-right extremist groups including the Proud Boys, the Associated Press reported at the time. He is believed to have been in Washington, D.C. in the days leading up to the U.S. Capitol assault on Jan. 6, 2021.

FBI Director Christopher Wray issued a statement after the shooting, saying in part, “Violence and threats against law enforcement, including the FBI, are dangerous and should be deeply concerning to all Americans.”

Armed subject who tried to break into FBI Headquarters in Cincinnati is surrounded by law enforcement in Clinton County.

