Covington police searching for person of interest in ‘inappropriate contact’ investigation

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Covington Police Department released video they hope will help them identify a person of interest in an “inappropriate contact” investigation.

Police released few details regarding the investigation itself, but did say they are looking for one person captured in the above video.

The man officers are trying to identify is the one wearing a white shirt and blue jogging pants, according to Covington police. No physical description was released.

The video shows the man in the area of Craig Street.

Call the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 859-292-2234 or leave an anonymous tip with the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

