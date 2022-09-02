Contests
First Alert Weather Days this weekend: Outdoor holiday plans possibly impacted

First Alert Weekend Forecast
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW Weather Team issued First Alert Weather Days for Saturday and Sunday.

Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, downpours and lighting are possible throughout the area.

Saturday will have highs in the low-to-mid 80s with widely spread scattered showers or storms in the morning and the evening. Not all will see these storms, but if you see one, it will take between 30 minutes to an hour to pass.

Heavy downpours will be possible in some storms.

The chances diminish after 5 p.m. with the rain more likely to be scattered.

Rain and storms forecasted for much of the Tri-State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Rain and storms forecasted for much of the Tri-State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.(WXIX)

Sunday will have more numerous showers and thunderstorms, especially in the midday and late afternoon hours.

This will pose a risk to some Riverfest or fireworks events in the Tri-State Sunday evening. Heavy downpours will be possible in some storms.

Rain and clouds will keep highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Rain and storm chances continue Sunday.
Rain and storm chances continue Sunday.(WXIX)

Rain chances will be more isolated in nature going into Labor Day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the lower 80s.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

