Fleeing driver hits police cruiser in NKY, crashes on NB I-75 in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver of a vehicle reported stolen in Kentucky fled state troopers on northbound Interstate 71 early Friday, striking a trooper’s cruiser in Boone County along the way, before continuing into Ohio, where he crashed on northbound I-75 and is now under arrest, according to Lockland police and dispatchers in both states.

The right two lanes of northbound I-75 were shut down before I-275 in Sharonville for about 90 minutes after the crash was reported at about 4:15 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

All lanes reopened just before 6 a.m.

The chase began at about 1:30 a.m. Friday in Henry County, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers tried to pull over a blue, 2010 Jeep Liberty on the northbound side of I-71, but the driver took off, speeding as high as 100 mph, according to dispatchers with the Campbellsburg KSP post.

The driver fled troopers several miles into Boone County on NB I-71, where the Jeep struck a cruiser with a state trooper inside and basically ran his vehicle off the highway about 2 a.m., dispatchers say.

The trooper, who is from the Campbellsburg post, reported it to dispatch and said he was not hurt, they tell FOX19 NOW.

He was able to drive his cruiser away from the scene and continued working and responded to at least another call early Friday, according to KSP dispatchers.

Other KSP troopers, meanwhile, kept chasing the Jeep to the Kentucky-Ohio line and then let the vehicle go because it escaped into Ohio, where they have no jurisdiction.

They notified Ohio authorities, including State Highway Patrol.

Lockland police spotted the Jeep on northbound I-75 and pursued it into Sharonville, where the vehicle crashed near I-275 and Lockland police took the driver into custody at gunpoint without further incident, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Lockland Police Sgt. Austin Poe confirmed the suspect was in custody but declined to release his name.

No one was hurt, he said, but the suspect was taken to an area hospital to be checked out as a precaution, per police policy.

“He is in custody. It’s an ongoing investigation,” Sgt. Poe said. “Everybody’s OK. Nobody is hurt and everybody is going home and that’s all we can ask for.”

