Mother defiant despite guilty plea after bringing daughter to Covington riot: ‘I’m the victim’

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman pleaded guilty this week, but maintains her innocence, in the so-called Covington “riot” in that led to a quadruple shooting earlier this year.

Ashley Snapp, 34, pleaded guilty to rioting. She is one of two women charged in the riot.

The shooting happened April 4 on West 17th Street. Snapp’s 7-year-old son and 14-year-old niece were among those shot, and the girl is now paralyzed.

An 11-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man were also shot.

The adult man is charged as one of the shooters; a 17-year-old is charged as the other.

Snapp stood accused of bringing her teenage daughter to the scene to fight another juvenile. Eventually, the crowd that gathered to watch the fight became “disorderly” and “violent,” according to court documents.

Snapp jumped in and joined in the fighting, pulling a woman’s hair and dragging her to the ground, the documents state.

Snapp told FOX19 Thursday that she’s “not that person y’all putting me out to be.” She continued: “You really freaking think I would walk my daughter to a gun fight?”

We spoke to Theresa McMeans, Snapp’s sister, in April. McMeans defender her, saying Snapp’s daughter was getting jumped before people started recording the fight, which prompted Snapp’s involvement. She said Snapp thought they were only going to talk with another parent about prior instances of bullying, not to fight, and that Snapp had brought the alleged bullying to the police before the shooting.

Snapp corroborates her sister’s account.

“I do regret getting into it, but it’s hard when they kept coming to your house,” she said.

McMeans claimed Snapp told her 7-year-old son to stay home with the babysitter but he snuck out and ran to the scene by himself.

Snapp says her son is traumatized from the shooting.

“On the Fourth of July,” she said, “he ran into the house and put his head under the pillow and said it reminded him of being shot,” she recalled.

The 7-year-old has fully recovered, but her niece’s paralysis has left the family in turmoil.

Snapp says she the only thing she’s guilty of is not calling the police. “I didn’t really want to agree to the decision,” she said of her plea, “because I’m not guilty.”

She faces up to five years behind bars. The commonwealth’s attorney is recommending 30 months. Snapp balks at that sentence.

“It’s not ok,” she said. “[...]I’m the victim. So is my baby, and so is my son and my niece.”

Snapp says it’s not fair that those she says bullied her daughter are not being charged.

“I’m a great mom,” she said. “I make great decisions. You know, I’ve bettered myself from years ago.”

Snapp stresses she had no criminal record prior to the incident.

Her formal sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 18.

