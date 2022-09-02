‘Incident’ involving Campbell County District Transportation under investigation

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Campbell County Schools superintendent released a statement to FOX19 NOW Friday after parents expressed concerns about an incident involving students.

The statement from Superintendent Shelli Wilson does not offer context to what may have happened.

Wilson did say the “situation” occurred off school property and involves “district transportation.”

While not going into detail, the superintendent said student discipline could be involved.

We are aware of a situation which may involve student discipline. The alleged incident occurred off school grounds and involves district transportation. We are continuing our investigation and are working closely with state and local law enforcement agencies. We appreciate your understanding that we cannot be forthcoming with more details due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and required confidentiality regarding student disciplinary matters. The safety of all Campbell County students will continue to be our top priority.

Kentucky State Police told FOX19 NOW’s sister station, WKYT, that they are investigating something that may involve a school bus.

State police would not say what kind of incident they’re investigating or confirm any details about when or where this may have happened.

FOX19 NOW is working to confirm more details and this story will be updated.

