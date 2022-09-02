Contests
‘Incident’ involving Campbell County District Transportation under investigation
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Campbell County Schools superintendent released a statement to FOX19 NOW Friday after parents expressed concerns about an incident involving students.

The statement from Superintendent Shelli Wilson does not offer context to what may have happened.

Wilson did say the “situation” occurred off school property and involves “district transportation.”

While not going into detail, the superintendent said student discipline could be involved.

Kentucky State Police told FOX19 NOW’s sister station, WKYT, that they are investigating something that may involve a school bus.

State police would not say what kind of incident they’re investigating or confirm any details about when or where this may have happened.

FOX19 NOW is working to confirm more details and this story will be updated.

