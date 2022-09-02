Indiana couple charged with theft from legally incompetent family member, prosecutor says

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - A Batesville, Indiana couple is accused of stealing from a family member diagnosed with dementia.

Prosecutor Lynn Deddens says Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide are charged with theft over $50,000 and exploitation of an endangered adult.

The charges arose from a 2018 guardianship case opened for Shouna’s sister who was diagnosed with early-onset dementia, Deddens wrote on her Facebook page.

An accounting of the sister’s finances was required for the court as part of the guardianship case, the prosecutor wrote.

Deddens says there were “vast discrepancies” in the financials so adult protective services were contacted to conduct an investigation of possible exploitation of an endangered adult.

APS learned that the alleged victim had been living in a nursing home since August 2018 because she could not care for herself, according to the prosecutor.

Deddens wrote that the alleged victim owned a home in Hidden Valley, Indiana, which was sold in 2020.

Through the sale disclosure paperwork, the closing settlement reflected proceeds of $353,541.94, the prosecutor said.

Deddens wrote that Muckerheides listed net proceeds from the sale of the house at $145,537.94 - a difference of $208,004 - in their accounting to the court.

APS Investigator Suellen Cauble and Prosecuting Attorney Investigator Tom Baxter petitioned the court for a search warrant to obtain bank records, according to Deddens.

The prosecutor wrote that Cauble and Baxter learned the $208,004 profit of the alleged victim was used by the Muckerheides to buy their home in Batesville.

They also learned that a credit card that belonged to the alleged victim was used by the Muckerheides in an amount of over $40,000, according to the prosecutor.

“These allegations against the Muckerheide’s are disturbing. A sister who stepped up to be a guardian for her ill sister found a way to profit. This case brings to the forefront the unfortunate reality of what we are already witnessing in society and that is more cases of elder financial exploitation,” Deddens wrote.

The Muckerheides surrendered themselves on the warrant and a pre-trial hearing is set for November 9.

If you know or suspect that an endangered adult or senior citizen is being abused, neglected or financially exploited, you can call the Indiana Adult Protective Services Hotline at 1-800-992-6978.

