Military personnel get free Admission to Cincinnati Zoo for Labor Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is offering free admission to all active and retired military personnel on Labor Day.

The offer also allows military personnel to purchase up to six half-price admission tickets for members of their immediate family.

Military personnel who qualify for the free admission ticket and discount offer for family members include active military, retired military, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps with government-issued ID.

The Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Members are allowed to enter at 9 a.m.

The Cincinnati Zoo is also honoring those who protect the community by offering free admission to all active fire, police, and safety personnel from Sept. 11–17 for First Responders Week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.