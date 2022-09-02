Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

More clouds than sun ahead of holiday weekend rain chances

Friday will be dry, but a tad more humid
A good tool to have to track the storms and rain this weekend will be the FOX19 First Alert Weather app.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for clear skies and mid 60′s Friday morning. It will be a muggy start to your Friday, however it will remain dry Friday. with more clouds than sun and humidity will be slightly more noticeable. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

The holiday weekend will be unsettled at times, but when there isn’t rain, it will be humid with clouds.

Saturday will have highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s with a widely scattered showers or storms in the morning and the evening. Not all will see these storms, but if you see one, it will take between 30 minutes to an hour to pass and won’t be an all day washout. Heavy downpours will be possible in some storms.

Sunday will have more numerous showers and thunderstorms, especially in the midday and late afternoon hours. This will pose a risk to some Riverfest or Fireworks events in the city Sunday evening. Heavy downpours will be possible in some storms. Rain and clouds will keep highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Rain chances will be more isolated in nature going into Labor Day Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the lower 80s.

Chances of rain will continue through the middle of the week with seasonable highs in the low-to-mid 80s along with a mix of sun and clouds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside the Kroger store in Spring Grove Village...
Pedestrians struck at Kroger: 58-year-old man dies, driver charged with murder
Ian Angel
Suspect arrested 15 years after woman’s violent rape at NKY hotel
Colerain Township police investigate a deadly I-275 crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday.
Coroner IDs man killed in I-275 motorcycle crash
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Tri-State man wakes from coma after getting stung 20k times by bees
Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was going to be taken off life support Thursday, the...
Indiana officer shot in line of duty ‘alive, surrounded by family’

Latest News

Tracking chances for rain and storms Labor Day weekend.
Variably cloudy Friday before rain chances for Labor Day Weekend
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Dry & Warmer Friday Afternoon
First Alert Video Forecast
Frank's Overnight Forecast
First Alert Video Update For Thursday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update