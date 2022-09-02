More clouds than sun ahead of holiday weekend rain chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for clear skies and mid 60′s Friday morning. It will be a muggy start to your Friday, however it will remain dry Friday. with more clouds than sun and humidity will be slightly more noticeable. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

The holiday weekend will be unsettled at times, but when there isn’t rain, it will be humid with clouds.

Saturday will have highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s with a widely scattered showers or storms in the morning and the evening. Not all will see these storms, but if you see one, it will take between 30 minutes to an hour to pass and won’t be an all day washout. Heavy downpours will be possible in some storms.

Sunday will have more numerous showers and thunderstorms, especially in the midday and late afternoon hours. This will pose a risk to some Riverfest or Fireworks events in the city Sunday evening. Heavy downpours will be possible in some storms. Rain and clouds will keep highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Rain chances will be more isolated in nature going into Labor Day Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the lower 80s.

Chances of rain will continue through the middle of the week with seasonable highs in the low-to-mid 80s along with a mix of sun and clouds.

