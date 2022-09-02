NKY man claims 2 years of threats, harassments by convict he’s never met

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man previously convicted of impersonating a police officer is back behind bars accused of making threats to someone he’s allegedly never met.

Ronald Ferrier, 79, was pardoned for that felony by Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in 2007.

Now 15 years later, Ferrier is at the Kenton County Detention Center because a man says Ferrier has harassed him continuously over the last two years.

“There’s a piece of me where I feel bad for the guy,” said the man, who preferred to remain anonymous. “He’s living in this world in his head where this is the reality and it’s clearly not.”

Ferrier appears to believe the man is having an affair with his life.

“I have never met him,” the man said.

According to an arrest warrant, Ferrier made implicit and explicit threats on Aug. 29 to the alleged victim, which made him fear he would be killed or injured.

Ferrier allegedly left a voicemail on the man’s phone saying, “You son of a **** you stay away from my wife. You have no idea what danger you are putting yourself in. You ******, ******,********. I mean it. Two-and-a-half years is more than enough. I mean it, you stay away from her.”

He says Ferrier has left him and his wife numerous messages over the years but that voicemail was the first with such a threat, which police say was enough to put him in jail.

The man says he has been receiving messages since September 2020, when Ferrier allegedly showed up to his mother’s house looking for him. That’s when the phone calls began. He says Ferrier continued to show up at his mother’s house after that.

“I just want this to go away,” the man said. “That’s my hope. I want my daughter to be able to ride her scoter in the driveway. I want for me to be able to take my dog out at night.”

The man and his wife have filed for protective orders. His wife’s was denied. He awaits word on the status of his order.

