Marcus Fiesel’s convicted killer denied parole

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man convicted in 2007 of murdering his 3-year-old foster child has been denied parole, according to the Ohio Parole Board.

David Carol was eligible for parole in 2022, but a parole board decided against his release.

Sixteen years ago, David and Liz Carroll were fostering Marcus Fiesel, a child living with autism.

On Aug. 4, 2006, the Carrolls wrapped Fiesel in a blanket, put tape around him and then left the boy in a closet where it reached over 100 degrees without food or water, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said. Liz admitted they left Fiesel in the closet.

They then left to attend a family reunion in Kentucky, and when they returned home 30 hours later, Fiesel was dead.

Instead of calling police, the prosecutor says David and Liz covered Fiesel’s body with clothes and put him in a large box.

David and his live-in girlfriend, Amy Baker, drove to an abandoned chimney in Brown County where David then lit the box on fire, Tekulve said.

The prosecutor says David then collected Fiesel’s remains and threw them in the Ohio River.

Tekulve says the Carrolls then faked the boy’s disappearance.

In 2007, David pleaded guilty to murder and gross abuse of a corpse. He was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

The Ohio Parole Board wrote that David “has not demonstrated adequate institutional conduct” and he “lacks insight into criminal thinking errors and risk factors.”

They further said there is reason to believe David would “engage in further criminal conduct” if he were granted parole.

In their decision, the Ohio Parole Board also mentioned “significant community opposition” against David’s release.

Among those who urged against parole being granted was Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

The prosecutor made this comment leading up to David’s parole hearing:

All these years, I still cannot imagine how two people could do something like this. This sweet boy suffered a brutal death - he died alone, locked in a closet by the very people who were supposed to protect him. [Fiesel] was shown no compassion by Liz or David Carroll. Now, David Carroll will ask the parole board to show compassion to him, but monsters like him should never get out of prison.

Tekulve says Liz was convicted on all charges and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after more than 50 years.

Baker confessed to her involvement in the case but was not charged because she provided the information leading to the convictions of David and Liz, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The agency that placed Fiesel in the Carrolls’ care, Lifeway for Youth, was investigated and had its license revoked by the state in 2007.

The foster care agency appealed the state’s decision but ultimately lost that appeal.

