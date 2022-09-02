Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Marcus Fiesel’s convicted killer denied parole

Marcus Fiesel (FOX19 NOW)
Marcus Fiesel (FOX19 NOW)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man convicted in 2007 of murdering his 3-year-old foster child has been denied parole, according to the Ohio Parole Board.

David Carol was eligible for parole in 2022, but a parole board decided against his release.

Sixteen years ago, David and Liz Carroll were fostering Marcus Fiesel, a child living with autism.

On Aug. 4, 2006, the Carrolls wrapped Fiesel in a blanket, put tape around him and then left the boy in a closet where it reached over 100 degrees without food or water, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said. Liz admitted they left Fiesel in the closet.

They then left to attend a family reunion in Kentucky, and when they returned home 30 hours later, Fiesel was dead.

Instead of calling police, the prosecutor says David and Liz covered Fiesel’s body with clothes and put him in a large box.

David and his live-in girlfriend, Amy Baker, drove to an abandoned chimney in Brown County where David then lit the box on fire, Tekulve said.

The prosecutor says David then collected Fiesel’s remains and threw them in the Ohio River.

Tekulve says the Carrolls then faked the boy’s disappearance.

In 2007, David pleaded guilty to murder and gross abuse of a corpse. He was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

The Ohio Parole Board wrote that David “has not demonstrated adequate institutional conduct” and he “lacks insight into criminal thinking errors and risk factors.”

They further said there is reason to believe David would “engage in further criminal conduct” if he were granted parole.

In their decision, the Ohio Parole Board also mentioned “significant community opposition” against David’s release.

Among those who urged against parole being granted was Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

The prosecutor made this comment leading up to David’s parole hearing:

Marcus Fiesel case
Sheriff casting doubt on Marcus Fiesel case
Prosecutors release interview of David Carroll
Sex, lies and murder all part of Amy Baker testimony
Liz Carroll gets 54 years to life in prison
David Carroll sentenced
Searchers, volunteers gather to remember Marcus Fiesel 10 years later
David Carroll was convicted of murdering Marcus Fiesel in 2007.
David Carroll was convicted of murdering Marcus Fiesel in 2007.(Clermont County Prosecutor)

Tekulve says Liz was convicted on all charges and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after more than 50 years.

Liz Carroll was sentenced to 54 years in prison
Liz Carroll was sentenced to 54 years in prison

Baker confessed to her involvement in the case but was not charged because she provided the information leading to the convictions of David and Liz, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Amy Baker
Amy Baker

The agency that placed Fiesel in the Carrolls’ care, Lifeway for Youth, was investigated and had its license revoked by the state in 2007.

The foster care agency appealed the state’s decision but ultimately lost that appeal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside the Kroger store in Spring Grove Village...
Pedestrians struck at Kroger: 58-year-old man dies, driver charged with murder
Ian Angel
Suspect arrested 15 years after woman’s violent rape at NKY hotel
Colerain Township police investigate a deadly I-275 crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday.
Coroner IDs man killed in I-275 motorcycle crash
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Tri-State man wakes from coma after getting stung 20k times by bees
90-year-old nursing home resident raped in Hyde Park, police say
90-year-old nursing home resident raped in Hyde Park, police say

Latest News

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is offering free admission to all active and retired...
Military personnel get free Admission to Cincinnati Zoo for Labor Day
Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside the Kroger store in Spring Grove Village...
Driver charged with murder in pedestrian’s death at Kroger gets $500K bond
Agents confiscated 25,000 fentanyl pills, which have a street value of $750,000, along with...
$750K worth of fentanyl, loaded guns seized in Butler County
Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide of Batesville, Indiana, were charged with theft of over...
Indiana couple charged with theft from legally incompetent family member, prosecutor says