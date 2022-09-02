Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Shooting kills student at school in Baltimore

Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler...
Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (Gray News) - A student was fatally shot Friday at a high school in Maryland, police said.

Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal. A suspect was taken into custody.

Baltimore police Commissioner Michael Harrison said school officers chased after the suspect and caught him, also recovering the weapon they believe was used.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside the Kroger store in Spring Grove Village...
Pedestrians struck at Kroger: 58-year-old man dies, driver charged with murder
Ian Angel
Suspect arrested 15 years after woman’s violent rape at NKY hotel
Colerain Township police investigate a deadly I-275 crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday.
Coroner IDs man killed in I-275 motorcycle crash
90-year-old nursing home resident raped in Hyde Park, police say
90-year-old nursing home resident raped in Hyde Park, police say
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Tri-State man wakes from coma after getting stung 20k times by bees

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home
BODYCAM: Footage shows gun battle, death of man who tried to break into FBI Cincinnati building
BODYCAM: Footage shows gun battle, death of man who tried to break into FBI Cincinnati building
BODYCAM: Footage shows gun battle, death of man who tried to break into FBI Cincinnati building
BODYCAM: Footage shows gun battle, death of man who tried to break into FBI Cincinnati building
Dry weather is not a guarantee for the WEBN fireworks show starting at 9 p.m. Sunday.
First Alert Weather Days this weekend: Outdoor holiday plans possibly impacted