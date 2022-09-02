Contests
Turpin High School student arrested, threatened to ‘shoot several students’: court docs

Amdebreahn Malede
Amdebreahn Malede(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old Turpin High School student is under arrest after saying he “was going to shoot several students,” court record show.

Officials with Forest Hills school district said the student made the threatening statements while riding a school bus and no one was hurt.

Amdebreahn Malede caused “serious public alarm by threatening to commit an offense of violence,” wrote Forest Hills school resource officer, Corporal Ryan Wolf with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, in the teen’s criminal complaint.

Malede, of Anderson Township, was arrested early Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of inducing panic and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center just before 10 a.m., jail records show.

He is held in lieu of a $100,00 bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge at 9 a.m. Friday.

If the teen is able to pay 10% of that amount, or $10,000, he will be released from jail, but he will go with an electronic monitoring device, Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Josh Berkowitz ordered, according to court records.

The judge also barred the teen from attending school and riding the bus.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the Forest Hills school district for comment.

They declined to comment on disciplinary actions due to student privacy laws and provided the following statement:

“Thursday morning, a student made threats of violence while riding the school bus to Turpin High School. Turpin High School staff responded to the situation immediately and has been working collaboratively with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate. That law enforcement agency is taking the lead in the investigation at this time. Turpin High School will be taking appropriate disciplinary action and law enforcement will take any legal action they deem necessary.

“To be clear, no one was harmed during this situation or as a result of these threats. However, as is the case with all situations like this, Turpin administration is following our threat assessment protocol. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff comes first.”

