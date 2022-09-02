Contests
UC students reminded of code of conduct ahead of Labor Day weekend

Viral videos show damage off-campus after parties on Flora Street
UC students attending a large off-campus party last weekend left behind trash and caused...
UC students attending a large off-campus party last weekend left behind trash and caused property damage which was captured on video that went viral.(WXIX)
By Brian Planalp and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - UC students are being asked to keep the Student Code of Conduct in mind as they have “an enjoyable and safe long weekend” following large off-campus parties that caused property damage and littering in the CUF neighborhood.

UC Police Chief Eliot Isaac, Dean of Students Juan Guardia, and Student Body President Isaac Smitherman signed an email titled “Safety in Our Community” that was sent to students Friday reminding them to hold “high standards of personal integrity and conduct both on- and off-campus.”

Students were asked to take care of each other and offer help when they see a situation where someone could potentially be harmed.

In addition, the email asked students to be good neighbors and guests and make safer choices.

They were also reminded to “Live the Bearcat Bond” which states: “As a member of the University of Cincinnati, I will uphold the principles for a just community and the values of respect, responsibility, and inclusiveness. I will promote the highest levels of personal and academic honesty and aspire continuously to better myself, the Bearcat community, and the world.”

Last weekend, CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda Ziegler characterized the scenes on Rohs and Flora streets as “thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas” as unacceptable and illegal.

“They threw beer cans on my porch, on my front yard. They were in my yard. They were urinating in my back yard,” long-time Flora Street resident Mary Smith told FOX19 on Monday. Smith added partygoers were throwing up in the streets and recalled the constant noise of screaming and yelling.

“The university needs to stop coddling these adults,” Zeigler said. “They’re adults. They act like, ‘Oh, it’s off-campus, so it’s not our problem.’ There are no consequences. It’s ridiculous.”

In response, Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said in a prepared statement that uniformed CPD officers and UC Public Safety officers would be out monitoring the large student parties and gatherings for underage consumption, noise violations, traffic enforcement, disorderly conduct, obstruction and appropriate enforcement of permits and licenses.

Theetge noted plain-clothes CPD officers would be out as well conducting intel to follow up on discipline that may be needed after the fact.

Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge’s full statement is provided after the video below.

“As we embark upon a new academic school year, the Cincinnati Police Department and University of Cincinnati Public Safety are jointly and equally committed to ensuring that crime, disorder, and quality of life issues are addressed on and off campus. As students integrate into the community, we have made it abundantly clear that we will welcome students with open arms, but negative disruption in neighborhoods where students reside will result in swift action by CPD and the University of Cincinnati.

“Over the past two weekends, two major gatherings took place on Rohs and Flora Streets that brought hundreds, if not thousands of students to the area. We understand that students are extremely excited to be united once again, but safety, complying with State and Local laws, and being a respectful neighbor are paramount. Any actions that we witness that warrant an arrest, citation, or fine will be addressed.

“This past week, members of the Cincinnati Police Department, UC Public Safety, and UC Student Affairs took this same messaging to the streets where these gatherings occurred. Officers spoke directly to students and the organizers of the gatherings and provided clear rules that needed to be followed to avoid both, criminal and scholastic consequences, including violations of the Student Code of Conduct. The following is a brief list of law violations that will be strictly enforced, either prior to, during, or post-event: Underage Consumption, Noise and Sound Regulations, Keeping the Right of Way clear (Traffic Enforcement), Appropriate Permit and licensure, Ohio Liquor Laws, and Disorderly Conduct/ Obstruction of Official Business.

“As the warm weather continues, there will be an increased uniform presence from the Cincinnati Police Department and UC Public Safety, specifically related to large student parties and gatherings. In addition, CPD has plain clothes officers observing these gatherings and conducting intel to follow-up on any disciplinary action that may need to be taken post-event. Again, the safety of the UC student body, visitors, community residents, and stakeholders are our top priority.”

