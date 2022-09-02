Update: NB I-75 reopens after pedestrian struck near Galbraith Road

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is open again near Galbraith Road after a pedestrian was struck on the highway early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.

The man suffered minor injuries after intentionally going into the highway just after 6 a.m., police said.

He was taken to an area hospital.

