2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC

Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting near UC.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday.

Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine.

The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said.

Police say that two guns were recovered from the scene, but it is unclear if the guns belonged to any of the victims.

There is no word on their conditions or the suspect information.

Police are still investigating.

