Cincinnati’s Labor Day celebrations, deals & events

By Mary LeBus
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Labor Day weekend events are in-the-works for the Queen City as many businesses and communities organize a plethora of things to do for the holiday weekend.

“Name Your Price” Adoption Event with Cincinnati Animal CARE

Cincinnati Animal CARE has been at over capacity since April and are looking to find these dogs homes.

Their “Name Your Price” adoption event will be held Saturday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their pet adoption center in Pleasant Ridge.

The shelter in Northside will be open Sunday from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. for adoptions as well.

Hamilton’s Octoberfest 2022

The city of Hamilton is hosting their annual Octoberfest Sept. 2 to Sept. 4 this year at 2361 Hamilton Cleves Rd. The event has been around since 1968 where people can enjoy homemade German foods, listen to live music and play games while drinking Warstiner beer.

  • Sept. 2: 5-11 p.m.
  • Sept. 3: 1-11 p.m.
  • Sept. 4: 1-8 p.m.

Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks & Riverfest

Since 1977, Cincinnati holds an annual end-of-summer event accompanied by WEBN fireworks, one of the biggest firework shows in the Midwest.

During the day, enjoy an all-day celebration with music, food and various entertainment starting at noon.

Watch the firework show from both sides of the Ohio River at Sawyer Point & Yeatman’s Cove, Mt. Echo Park and Newport on the Levee starting at 9 p.m.

Cincinnati Metro Bussing

Cincinnati Metro is offering free rides Sept. 3 and Sept 4. for all metro busses and access routes.

West Chester Township Symphony Orchestra Concert

West Chester Township is celebrating the end of summer with their annual Labor Day concert at Keehner Park Amphitheater on Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Tri-State Antique Market

Celebrate Labor Day at the Tri-State Antique Market, Indiana’s largest vintage market on Sept. 4 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the past, over 200 vendors have attended, selling their antique and vintage items.

The event will be held at the Lawrenceburg, Indiana Fairgrounds.

Adult admission is $4, and pets and children are free to attend.

Lunken Airport Days

Lunken Airport is giving warbird and helicopter rides on Sept. 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition, they will also be hosting a color guard ceremony each day at noon with a special patriotic presentation by UC’s ROTC on Sept. 3.

Admission and parking are free for this event.

