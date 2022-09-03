City council member arrested on child pornography charges

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lockland city council member was arrested on child pornography charges Friday night after a weeks-long investigation was conducted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Leslie “Shawn” Brock, 55, was arrested for uploading child pornography to the internet, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Brock served on the city of Lockland’s finance and safety, health and welfare committees as the chair.

The city council member is being charged with 10 counts of child obscenity and two counts of pandering with child pornography, the sheriff’s office said.

