City council member arrested on child pornography charges

Lockland Council Member Leslie Brock arrested on child pornography charges.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lockland city council member was arrested on child pornography charges Friday night after a weeks-long investigation was conducted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Leslie “Shawn” Brock, 55, was arrested for uploading child pornography to the internet, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Brock served on the city of Lockland’s finance and safety, health and welfare committees as the chair.

The city council member is being charged with 10 counts of child obscenity and two counts of pandering with child pornography, the sheriff’s office said.

FOX19 will update this story when more information surfaces.

