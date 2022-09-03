Contests
Man shot multiple times in Mt. Lookout, police say

A man is fighting for his life following a shooting that happened in Mt. Lookout Saturday...
A man is fighting for his life following a shooting that happened in Mt. Lookout Saturday morning.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times in Mt. Lookout early Saturday morning.

According to Cincinnati police, he was shot in front of the CVS on Delta Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Police found around 30 shell casings at the scene.

Officers say the victim was taken to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say if they have a suspect.

Officers have not identified the victim.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

