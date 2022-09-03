Contests
Planned Parenthood, ACLU of Ohio file lawsuit in Hamilton County over abortion rights

Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Ohio filed a lawsuit in Hamilton County Friday.(WILX)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Planned Parenthood of the Southwest Ohio Region and the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, ACLU, filed a new joint lawsuit Friday in Hamilton County, aiming to restore abortion rights in the state after a heartbeat is detected.

The lawsuit was filed at the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas which challenges Senate Bill 23, also known as the Heartbeat bill.

The Heartbeat bill was signed in 2019 by Gov. Mike DeWine, but was not a law until the overturn of Roe v. Wade on June 24, according to Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost.

A complaint filed states that the Heartbeat Law bans abortions in Ohio after the first fetal heartbeat is detected, which is about six weeks into the pregnancy.

The court complaint says that the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and other clinics filed a lawsuit in the Ohio Supreme Court on June 29 seeking to block the 6-week abortion ban.

A motion was also filed for an emergency stay complaint reads. The court denied the motion meaning that abortion clinics would not be able to perform abortions after six weeks while the case continues.

On Friday, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood asked the Ohio Supreme Court to dismiss their initial lawsuit and filed a new one was filed in Hamilton County.

“Each day that Ohioans have lacked access to reproductive care has been devastating. In the two months since we filed in the Ohio Supreme Court, our remaining Ohio clinics have struggled to keep open their doors, and access to care in neighboring states has been shutting down. At this point, Ohio patients are left in impossible circumstances. We simply cannot wait any longer for the Ohio Supreme Court to act, so we have decided to file in the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas. The people of this state have suffered long enough,” offered Freda Levenson, Legal Director for the ACLU of Ohio.

Hannah Hundley, a spokesperson with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, states that they are reviewing the lawsuit and evaluating the options.

A spokesperson for Gov. Mike DeWine’s office stated that they could not provide any additional comments at this time but said that DeWine’s previous comments on the matter still apply.

Read below the complaint and the motion for the temporary restraining order here:

