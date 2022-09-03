Contests
Police situation locks down stores at Estrella Marketplace in Goodyear

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An active police situation has locked down several stores, including the Walmart at the Estrella Marketplace in Goodyear.

Initial reports of a heavy police presence were reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Estrella Parkway and Roosevelt Street, just off Interstate 10. Multiple Arizona’s Family viewers reported that they were locked down inside for about an hour as an active investigation took place. While rumors swirled of an active shooter at the Walmart in the shopping center, Goodyear police confirmed that there is no current active shooter situation at the supermarket. It’s not clear if anyone is injured.

Video from the scene showed crime scene tape centered in the parking lot of the Walmart. Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Goodyear Police Department for more information. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

