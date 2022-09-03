Suspect at-large after groping multiple women in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing and groping a woman in Covington before running away.

“I made as much noise as I could,” said the alleged victim, Jade Thrasher. “There was no one else around.”

It happened, according to Thrasher, around 6:30 p.m. last Friday at Sixth and Craig streets in Covington. She says the stranger emerged from an alley next to her.

“At that point, I had about one step to process that he was even there before he reached out and grabbed me and pretty aggressively groped me,” she recalled.

Video from Covington police shows the suspect wearing a white t-shirt and blue pants jogging in the roadway and around the side of the building.

It’s a path Thrasher walks almost daily. She says she’s thankful she had the courage to shout and create a scene.

“I’m proud of the fact that I didn’t freeze up, because that was probably the last thing to do in that situation,” Thrasher said. “Then we wouldn’t have known which street to look down, which way to look, and actually now we have camera footage of him going down Kentucky Avenue.”

At least one other woman says she was inappropriately grabbed by a man matching the same descriptiong.

Thrasher says she’s not moving from Covington. She says she’d rather stay and spread awareness to alert others.

“I wouldn’t want to leave just because one guy decides not to care about the people around him and do something pretty terrible,” she said. “I would much rather stay here and try and fight and protect and be a voice for the other people in the community who this guy has also hurt, because I’m not the only girl he assaulted that day.”

If you have any information about the suspect or see someone matching the same description, you’re urged to contact Covington PD at (859) 292-2222.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.