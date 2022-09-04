2 people hospitalized following head-on collision in Dearborn County, IN

WEST HARRISON, IN. (WXIX) -Two people are at the hospital following a head-on collision that happened in Dearborn County, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers say that the two-vehicle accident happened in the 3500 block of Harrison Brookville Road around 10:45 a.m.

Both people were taken to UC Medical Center for their injuries, ISP said.

The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

ISP is investigating the crash.

