2 people hospitalized following head-on collision in Dearborn County, IN

Indiana State Police are investigating a head-on collision that happened in Dearborn County...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEST HARRISON, IN. (WXIX) -Two people are at the hospital following a head-on collision that happened in Dearborn County, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers say that the two-vehicle accident happened in the 3500 block of Harrison Brookville Road around 10:45 a.m.

Both people were taken to UC Medical Center for their injuries, ISP said.

The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

ISP is investigating the crash.

