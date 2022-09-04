Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Arkansas brings Skyline Chili into trolling of UC Bearcats’ football

(Michael Woods | AP)
By Dave Clark
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has become increasingly popular for teams’ official Twitter accounts to try to troll an opponent after a game.

The official Twitter account of the Arkansas Razorbacks involved Skyline Chili in an attempt to rub salt in the wound after the SEC team handed the Cincinnati Bearcats their first loss of the season on Saturday.

The video clip is of “Kevin’s Famous Chili” from the fifth season of “The Office.” The chili, which actor Brian Baumgartner’s character, Kevin Malone, brings to work to share with his Dunder Mifflin colleagues, isn’t Cincinnati-style chili.

From @ArkRazorbacks via Twitter:

The account also tweeted at rapper Jack Harlow, who said on ESPN’s “College GameDay” that he picked the Bearcats to win at Arkansas because he “used to talk to this girl from Cincinnati”:

This story is from our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherrard Campbell, 27, shot and killed a 41-year-old man in Mt. Lookout on Sept. 3.
Man dies following Mt. Lookout shooting, police say
Lockland Council Member Leslie Brock arrested on child pornography charges.
City council member arrested on child pornography charges
Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide of Batesville, Indiana, were charged with theft of over...
Indiana couple charged with theft from legally incompetent family member, prosecutor says
The superintendent said the “situation” occurred off school property and involves “district...
‘Incident’ involving Campbell County District Transportation under investigation
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident

Latest News

No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats drop opener at No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks
Tri-State football legends now coordinators at UC
Tri-State football legends now coordinators at UC
The University of Cincinnati football team's new locker room facility.
PHOTOS: UC unveils new state-of-the-art football locker room
Former UC national champion finds Olympic redemption in last minute opportunity
A World of Difference: UC great earns way to Worlds