Baby strollers recalled due to potential injury to children's fingers

A stroller is being recalled because the rear disc brakes have openings that could cause injury...
A stroller is being recalled because the rear disc brakes have openings that could cause injury or amputation if a child's finger gets caught in it.(UPPAbaby/Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – A brand that makes baby gear is recalling one of its strollers due to potential injury from the stroller’s disc brakes.

UPPAbaby is recalling the All-Terrain Ridge Jogging Strollers because of the possibility for a child to injure their fingers by putting them in the openings in the disc brakes while the stroller is in use.

The strollers were sold at BuyBuyBaby, NordStrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids and other specialty and children’s stores nationwide. They were also sold online at Amazon.com for about $600 from October 2021 through August 2022.

The strollers have an extended canopy with a mesh window and zipper pocket, a disc handbrake system, and an adjustable handlebar with a wrist strap. The brand UPPAbaby is on the front of the stroller, with RIDGE written on the side of the stroller’s frame.

They also have a black frame and a fabric color scheme that is white, charcoal, or slate blue, and have black tires.

The serial number of the strollers appear on the right side of the frame above the rear wheel and begin with “1401RDGUS.” The model number is printed on the left side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel and reads “1401-RDG-US.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there has been one report of a child injuring a finger, resulting in the amputation of the child’s fingertip. The child was also outside of the stroller when the injury occurred.

If you own one of the strollers, you are urged to stop using the stroller immediately and contact UPPAbaby for the free replacement of the brake discs for both wheels.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

