FIRST ALERT: Downpours and more storms over the holiday weekend

A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11PM MONDAY
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will have numerous showers and thunderstorms develop throughout the day, with some spots seeing less rain than others. However, if you’re caught in a storm, it will soak things up quickly and may cause ponding on the roadway, sidewalk or even parking lots. Highs will be hindered by the rain and cloud cover, only topping out in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Labor Day Monday will have more scattered showers and thunderstorms under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Again, highs will only reach the upper 70s due to the clouds and rain. Tuesday will also see showers and storms, but it will be widely scattered in comparison with stagnant temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Chances for showers and storms linger into Wednesday, but only isolated pop-ups during the afternoon.

We briefly dry out Thursday and Friday as highs go back into the low-to-mid 80s, but more rain chances are expected next weekend, which will ultimately lower temperatures back in the upper 70s and low 80s.

