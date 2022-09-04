Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

FIRST ALERT: Monitoring threat for downpours and flooding potential through Labor Day

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until Monday evening due to flash flooding potential from soaking rains
A Flood Watch remains in effect until Monday evening due to threat of heavy downpours that could result in localized flooding.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday evening will have widely scattered showers and even a couple of thunderstorms develop under variably cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain in the 70s with a few spots reaching 80. Winds will remain light.

Labor Day Monday will have more scattered showers and thunderstorms under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Again, highs will only reach the upper 70s due to the clouds and rain. Tuesday will also see showers and storms, but it will be widely scattered in comparison with stagnant temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Chances for showers and storms linger into Wednesday, but only isolated pop-ups during the afternoon.

We briefly dry out Thursday and Friday as highs go back into the low-to-mid 80s, but more rain chances are expected next weekend, which will ultimately lower temperatures back in the upper 70s and low 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherrard Campbell, 27, shot and killed a 41-year-old man in Mt. Lookout on Sept. 3.
Man dies following Mt. Lookout shooting, police say
Lockland Council Member Leslie Brock arrested on child pornography charges.
City council member arrested on child pornography charges
Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide of Batesville, Indiana, were charged with theft of over...
Indiana couple charged with theft from legally incompetent family member, prosecutor says
The superintendent said the “situation” occurred off school property and involves “district...
‘Incident’ involving Campbell County District Transportation under investigation
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident

Latest News

Looking at more downpour opportunities on Labor Day Monday.
FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms possible Sunday evening, heavy downpours continue Labor Day
There are FLOOD CONCERNS for the rest of the Holiday Weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Downpours and more storms over the holiday weekend
An unsettled holiday weekend brings more lingering rain chances into the short work week.
FIRST ALERT: Downpours and more storms over the holiday weekend
There are FLOOD CONCERNS for the rest of the Holiday Weekend.
Catherine's Sunday Forecast