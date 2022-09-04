FIRST ALERT: Monitoring threat for downpours and flooding potential through Labor Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday evening will have widely scattered showers and even a couple of thunderstorms develop under variably cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain in the 70s with a few spots reaching 80. Winds will remain light.

Labor Day Monday will have more scattered showers and thunderstorms under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Again, highs will only reach the upper 70s due to the clouds and rain. Tuesday will also see showers and storms, but it will be widely scattered in comparison with stagnant temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Chances for showers and storms linger into Wednesday, but only isolated pop-ups during the afternoon.

We briefly dry out Thursday and Friday as highs go back into the low-to-mid 80s, but more rain chances are expected next weekend, which will ultimately lower temperatures back in the upper 70s and low 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.