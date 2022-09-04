Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials in Jefferson County, Ind. confirmed one death and multiple homes damaged in Saturday night’s flash flooding.

According to the Jefferson County Emergency Manager, reports came in around 5 p.m. on Saturday for homes that had been washed away in Madison on East Brushy Fork Road.

An elderly woman’s body was later found downstream from where her home was swept away, according to officials.

No details were given on the number of residents who were affected by the flash flooding.

The Jeff-Craig Fire and Rescue volunteer fire department posted pictures of the flooding in Jefferson and Switzerland counties on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon.

JCFD has been out in Switzerland and Jefferson Co today since about 4:30p Multiple water rescue calls and still a few... Posted by Jeff-Craig Fire Department on Saturday, September 3, 2022

Officials said they were called out around 4:30 p.m. and had multiple water rescue calls and missing person reports.

Debris removal and search and rescue efforts continued Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Heavy rain is scheduled to continue on Sunday afternoon and evening, with a flash flood warning in effect for large portions of Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

