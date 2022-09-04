Flood watch in effect for most of Tri-State area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday causing a flood watch to be in effect through Monday evening for most of the Tri-State area, according to the National Weather Service.

Ohio:

Adams

Brown

Butler

Clermont

Clinton

Hamilton

Highland

Pike

Ross

Scioto

Warren

Kentucky

Boone

Bracken

Campbell

Gallatin

Grant

Kenton

Lewis

Mason

Owen

Pendleton

Robertson

Indiana

Franklin

Dearborn

Ohio

Ripley

Switzerland

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect until 11PM Monday. 1-3" of additional rainfall possible. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/OCS3e54nKO — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) September 4, 2022

Here’s the latest timeline:

Expect showers and thunderstorms throughout Sunday afternoon

It will be mostly dry for the fireworks Sunday evening

Labor Day Monday will have more scattered showers and thunderstorms under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will only reach the upper 70s due to the clouds and rain.

The NWS says that people in those areas should be prepared for immediate action if heavy rain or a flash flood warning occurs. Residents should try to avoid low-lying areas and be careful when approaching highway dips and underpasses.

