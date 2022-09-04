Flood watch in effect for most of Tri-State area
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday causing a flood watch to be in effect through Monday evening for most of the Tri-State area, according to the National Weather Service.
Ohio:
- Adams
- Brown
- Butler
- Clermont
- Clinton
- Hamilton
- Highland
- Pike
- Ross
- Scioto
- Warren
Kentucky
- Boone
- Bracken
- Campbell
- Gallatin
- Grant
- Kenton
- Lewis
- Mason
- Owen
- Pendleton
- Robertson
Indiana
- Franklin
- Dearborn
- Ohio
- Ripley
- Switzerland
Here’s the latest timeline:
- Expect showers and thunderstorms throughout Sunday afternoon
- It will be mostly dry for the fireworks Sunday evening
- Labor Day Monday will have more scattered showers and thunderstorms under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will only reach the upper 70s due to the clouds and rain.
The NWS says that people in those areas should be prepared for immediate action if heavy rain or a flash flood warning occurs. Residents should try to avoid low-lying areas and be careful when approaching highway dips and underpasses.
