Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Flood watch in effect for most of Tri-State area

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday causing a flood watch to be in effect through Monday evening for most of the Tri-State area, according to the National Weather Service.

Ohio:

  • Adams
  • Brown
  • Butler
  • Clermont
  • Clinton
  • Hamilton
  • Highland
  • Pike
  • Ross
  • Scioto
  • Warren

Kentucky

  • Boone
  • Bracken
  • Campbell
  • Gallatin
  • Grant
  • Kenton
  • Lewis
  • Mason
  • Owen
  • Pendleton
  • Robertson

Indiana

  • Franklin
  • Dearborn
  • Ohio
  • Ripley
  • Switzerland

Here’s the latest timeline:

  • Expect showers and thunderstorms throughout Sunday afternoon
  • It will be mostly dry for the fireworks Sunday evening
  • Labor Day Monday will have more scattered showers and thunderstorms under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will only reach the upper 70s due to the clouds and rain.

The NWS says that people in those areas should be prepared for immediate action if heavy rain or a flash flood warning occurs. Residents should try to avoid low-lying areas and be careful when approaching highway dips and underpasses.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherrard Campbell, 27, shot and killed a 41-year-old man in Mt. Lookout on Sept. 3.
Man dies following Mt. Lookout shooting, police say
Lockland Council Member Leslie Brock arrested on child pornography charges.
City council member arrested on child pornography charges
The superintendent said the “situation” occurred off school property and involves “district...
‘Incident’ involving Campbell County District Transportation under investigation
Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting near UC.
2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC
Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide of Batesville, Indiana, were charged with theft of over...
Indiana couple charged with theft from legally incompetent family member, prosecutor says

Latest News

Somerset bar makes delicious seasonal cocktails
Somerset bar makes delicious seasonal cocktails
Free Store Foodbank hosts virtual 'Rubber Duck Raggata'
Free Store Foodbank hosts virtual 'Rubber Duck Raggata'
Rozzi Fireworks prepare for Labor Day fireworks display
Rozzi Fireworks prepare for Labor Day fireworks display
Sherrard Campbell, 27, shot and killed a 41-year-old man in Mt. Lookout on Sept. 3.
Man dies following Mt. Lookout shooting, police say