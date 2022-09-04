Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Human remains found in woods near home in Elsmere

Human remains were recovered in Elsmere, according to Colonel Michael “Spike” Jones with the...
Human remains were recovered in Elsmere, according to Colonel Michael “Spike” Jones with the Kenton County Police Department.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELSMERE, KY (WXIX) -Kenton County police and the crime scene investigation unit were called to a wooded area in Elsmere Saturday after receiving a tip that human remains were found, according to Colonel Michael “Spike” Jones with the Kenton County Police Department.

Jones says that crews were called to Palace Avenue and Spring Street Saturday night and went to the wooded area in the backyard of a home to search for the remains.

Investigators determined that they could not effectively search the scene at night, so they waited until Sunday.

Jones adds that it was not until Sunday morning that crews found the unidentified human remains.

Investigators discovered that there was no evidence linking the home to the deceased. Jones says that the homeowner fully cooperated with police.

Police could not identify the gender due to the positioning of the body and decomposition, which will be determined as the remains are forensically processed, Jones said.

Jones says that the remains will be taken to Frankfort, KY, for an autopsy done by the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherrard Campbell, 27, shot and killed a 41-year-old man in Mt. Lookout on Sept. 3.
Man dies following Mt. Lookout shooting, police say
Lockland Council Member Leslie Brock arrested on child pornography charges.
City council member arrested on child pornography charges
Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide of Batesville, Indiana, were charged with theft of over...
Indiana couple charged with theft from legally incompetent family member, prosecutor says
The superintendent said the “situation” occurred off school property and involves “district...
‘Incident’ involving Campbell County District Transportation under investigation
Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting near UC.
2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC

Latest News

Indiana State Police are investigating a head-on collision that happened in Dearborn County...
2 people hospitalized following head-on collision in Dearborn County, IN
Ready for Riverfest? Here are road closures in Cincinnati, Covington and Newport
Officials with Jeff-Craig Fire and Rescue said they were called out around 4:30 p.m. and had...
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream
A flood watch has been issued for most of the Tri-State area.
Flood watch in effect for most of Tri-State area