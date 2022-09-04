Human remains found in woods near home in Elsmere

ELSMERE, KY (WXIX) -Kenton County police and the crime scene investigation unit were called to a wooded area in Elsmere Saturday after receiving a tip that human remains were found, according to Colonel Michael “Spike” Jones with the Kenton County Police Department.

Jones says that crews were called to Palace Avenue and Spring Street Saturday night and went to the wooded area in the backyard of a home to search for the remains.

Investigators determined that they could not effectively search the scene at night, so they waited until Sunday.

Jones adds that it was not until Sunday morning that crews found the unidentified human remains.

Investigators discovered that there was no evidence linking the home to the deceased. Jones says that the homeowner fully cooperated with police.

Police could not identify the gender due to the positioning of the body and decomposition, which will be determined as the remains are forensically processed, Jones said.

Jones says that the remains will be taken to Frankfort, KY, for an autopsy done by the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

