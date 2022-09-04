Man hangs out of car door with gun, shoots man multiple times

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Colerain man was arrested after he shot a man multiple times in the pelvis in Downtown on Aug. 30.

William McClain, 30, was hanging out of a car passenger door when he shot Eric Jenkins twice in the pelvis on Central Avenue, according to court documents.

A woman, by the name of Ms. Ard, was later threatened by McClain who “pistol whipped” her in the head as a threat to stay quiet about what happened, the affidavit said.

Ms. Ard took McClain back to Colerain, and then left that evening.

According to court documents, McClain stole the handgun from Ms. Ard.

McClain appeared in court on Sept. 3 where he is being charged of felonious assault, having weapons under disability, improperly handling a firearm and more.

His next court date is Sept. 12.

