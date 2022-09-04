Contests
Woman asks Ohio sheriff sergeant for help with flat tire, gets arrested for OVI

(MGN)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - An attempt by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office to do a good deed has ended with a woman under arrest.

The sheriff’s office said the woman stopped by their dispatch center Saturday afternoon and asked a sergeant for help with a flat tire.

When two deputies came out to assist, the sheriff’s office said they discovered damage to the vehicle’s front end.

They soon determined the woman was impaired and arrested her for OVI, the sheriff’s office said.

She is also facing charges of failure to control and open container in a motor vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities in Alabama had issued a warrant for the woman’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

