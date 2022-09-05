Contests
2 people rescued from Little Miami River

Two people were rescued from the area on the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt....
Two people were rescued from the area on the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt. Carmel Road, according to Hamilton County dispatch.(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Jared Goffinet
Sep. 5, 2022
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were rescued from the Little Miami River on Labor Day, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed.

Around 12:45 p.m., dispatchers said a water rescue call came in.

Emergency crews responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt. Carmel Road, according to dispatch.

It is unknown if the two people who were rescued needed to be taken to a hospital for evaluation.

