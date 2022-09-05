Air Care transports man from Northern Kentucky campground

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man is hospitalized Monday night after falling from a roof.

It happened around 5 p.m. at Camp Turnabout, a campground with private camp sites in the 4800 block of Beaver Road, according to Union Fire Lt. Anthony Maher.

The man in his 60s fell off the roof while on a ladder, Maher says.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unclear.

UC Air Care arrived to transport him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

A witness who says he called 911 says the man was fixing something during a rain storm when he slipped off the ladder rung.

This story will be updated as more information surfaces.

Reporter Payton Marshall will have a full report at 10 p.m. on FOX19.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.