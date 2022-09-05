Car goes over embankment in Mt. Airy, injuring 3 including firefighter

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were hurt after a car went over an embankment in Mt. Airy late Sunday night.

Cincinnati Fire Department companies responded to Hawaiian Terrace off of Colerain Road around 11:45 p.m.

District Three Fire Chief Jay Bosse says two people were trapped inside the car.

Crews went down the hill and through the woods to reach the vehicle.

Bosse says baskets were lowered down and the people were removed from the car.

Both victims were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

One firefighter injured his hand during the rescue and was taken to UCMC.

