Car goes over embankment in Mt. Airy, injuring 3 including firefighter

A car went over an embankment in Mt. Airy late Sunday night injuring two people in the vehicle.
A car went over an embankment in Mt. Airy late Sunday night injuring two people in the vehicle.(WCAX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were hurt after a car went over an embankment in Mt. Airy late Sunday night.

Cincinnati Fire Department companies responded to Hawaiian Terrace off of Colerain Road around 11:45 p.m.

District Three Fire Chief Jay Bosse says two people were trapped inside the car.

Crews went down the hill and through the woods to reach the vehicle.

Bosse says baskets were lowered down and the people were removed from the car.

Both victims were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

One firefighter injured his hand during the rescue and was taken to UCMC.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

