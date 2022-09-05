Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Congress begins work on next Farm Bill

farming
farming(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The initial steps for deciding the next five years of U.S. agriculture policy is underway.

Ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee John Boozman, R-AR, will play a significant role in the process. He is currently touring farms to ask farmers what they need.

Boozman said a better safety net for crops is a top priority.

“They spend all the money to get it planted, and maybe they have crop failure because of drought,” Boozman said. “We’ve experienced so much throughout the country.”

A new Farm Bill is passed every five years. The previous Farm Bill expires in September of 2023.

The National Farmers Union said the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the issue of farmers not having enough control over getting their products to market.

“Because of corporate monopolies in the middle of the food chain, we didn’t have a lot of marketing options for farmers when tough times hit,” National Farmers Union VP of Advocacy Mike Stranz said. “When the pandemic upended supply and demand.”

Boozman and the NFU both said high input costs for items like fertilizer and gasoline are hurting the industry.

Boozman also said the next Farm Bill should also focus on conservation and innovation to protect farmers from severe weather.

“The research dollars that we put into the Farm Bill, scientists are discovering different strains of crops that are more drought tolerant,” Boozman said.

The NFU says the next farm bill needs to address production, distribution and attract a lot of support. Stanz said that will help the agriculture industry, and ultimately customers, when prices on store shelves are lower.

“We need to protect our food supply. We need to have a competitive agriculture economy,” Stanz said. “So by having this big, broad coalition, we’ll all be better off with a stronger farm bill.”

Boozman says lawmakers will continue learning about differences in regional needs from farmers throughout the country before crafting any legislation.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were rescued from the area on the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt....
2 people rescued from Little Miami River
William McClain was arrested for felonious assault and using weapons while under disability.
Man accused of shooting another man, pistol-whipping witness
East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired...
At least 10 shot, 1 killed outside Ohio bar, police say
A man was killed and 21 people were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound in Lima...
OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima
Human remains were recovered in Elsmere, according to Colonel Michael “Spike” Jones with the...
Human remains found in woods near Elsmere home, police say

Latest News

Election transparency activists gathered at the South Dakota State Capitol to share their...
"Election transparency" activists gather at the South Dakota State Capitol
South Dakota Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden has gotten an increased profile on both the...
What does SD Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden's increased visibility mean for his political future?
Biden boarding Air Force One
President Biden to address ‘soul of the nation’ Thursday in Philadelphia primetime speech
South Dakota state lawmakers were not informed by Governor Kristi Noem about her intentions to...
SD state lawmakers confused by Department of Public Safety pay raise announcement