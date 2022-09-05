Families of victims in Hyde Park fatal hit-and-run offering $11,000 for suspect’s identity

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a deadly hit-and-run involving three pedestrians in Hyde Park, the families of the victims are offering a cash reward for the suspect’s identity.

The families are offering $11,500 in cash to whoever reports the identity of the driver who caused the crash on Aug. 27. The reward will be in addition to the $2,500 reward Crime Stoppers is offering.

“The families of the victims are pleading with the public to come forward with any information that may be relevant to the investigation and potential arrest of the driver of the vehicle involved,” mother of one of the victims Courtney Lykins said.

Ryan Malm, 25, was pronounced dead two days after the hit-skip at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The other two pedestrians hit, Ella Lykins, and Valentena Carmosino, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

According to Cincinnati police, a dark grey Honda SUV did not remain at the scene of the crash on Linwood Avenue that night.

Cincinnati police are searching for a dark Honda SUV, possibly a CRV like the one pitcured in this stock image, in connection with the deadly hit-and-run in Hyde Park on Aug. 27. (Cincinnati Police Department)

“[We] feel strongly that someone knows an individual that drives a car matching the description that has sustained passenger side damage as well as damage to the grill and headlights,” Lykins said. “In recent days or perhaps someone may have seen something that morning or has additional details.”

The Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit requests any information about the crash at 513-352-2514 or to Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

