Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Families of victims in Hyde Park fatal hit-and-run offering $11,000 for suspect’s identity

2 injured, 1 in critical condition after hit-and-run in Hyde Park
2 injured, 1 in critical condition after hit-and-run in Hyde Park
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a deadly hit-and-run involving three pedestrians in Hyde Park, the families of the victims are offering a cash reward for the suspect’s identity.

The families are offering $11,500 in cash to whoever reports the identity of the driver who caused the crash on Aug. 27. The reward will be in addition to the $2,500 reward Crime Stoppers is offering.

“The families of the victims are pleading with the public to come forward with any information that may be relevant to the investigation and potential arrest of the driver of the vehicle involved,” mother of one of the victims Courtney Lykins said.

Ryan Malm, 25, was pronounced dead two days after the hit-skip at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The other two pedestrians hit, Ella Lykins, and Valentena Carmosino, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

SEE MORE: “Police search for SUV involved in deadly Hyde Park hit-and-run”

According to Cincinnati police, a dark grey Honda SUV did not remain at the scene of the crash on Linwood Avenue that night.

Cincinnati police are searching for a dark Honda SUV, possibly a CRV like the one pitcured in...
Cincinnati police are searching for a dark Honda SUV, possibly a CRV like the one pitcured in this stock image, in connection with the deadly hit-and-run in Hyde Park on Aug. 27.(Cincinnati Police Department)

“[We] feel strongly that someone knows an individual that drives a car matching the description that has sustained passenger side damage as well as damage to the grill and headlights,” Lykins said. “In recent days or perhaps someone may have seen something that morning or has additional details.”

The Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit requests any information about the crash at 513-352-2514 or to Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were recovered in Elsmere, according to Colonel Michael “Spike” Jones with the...
Human remains found in woods near Elsmere home, police say
Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide of Batesville, Indiana, were charged with theft of over...
Indiana couple charged with theft from legally incompetent family member, prosecutor says
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
William McClain was arrested for felonious assault and using weapons while under disability.
Man accused of shooting another man, pistol-whipping witness
Cincinnati’s Labor Day celebrations, deals & events

Latest News

Air Care transports man from Northern Kentucky campground
The damage made by flash flooding in Switzerland County and Jefferson County that left one...
Tri-State family watched as ‘catastrophic’ flooding took away their home
Officials on Maui have closed three north shore beach parks after a woman suffered a “serious”...
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer recounts moments after shark critically injured visitor from France
Evening Forecast Update
Labor Day Evening Forecast