First Alert Weather Day: Flood watch through 11 p.m.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day due to downpours and flooding.

Most of the Tri-State is under a flood watch through 11 p.m.

There is a flash flood warning for northeast Hamilton and western Warren counties until 7 a.m.

Watch out for ponding on roads. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms will bring heavy downpours to the Tri-State during the morning. In some areas, 2-3″ of rain has already fallen with an additional 1″-2″ of rain possible.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for most of the Tri-State through 11PM. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Eastern Butler, Northeast Hamilton and Western Warren Counties until 7AM. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/LzBbpgH0qm — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) September 5, 2022

Highs will only reach the upper 70s due to the clouds and rain.

Tuesday will also see showers and storms, but they will be widely scattered compared to stagnant temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Chances for showers and storms linger into Wednesday, but only isolated pop-ups during the afternoon.

