First Alert Weather Day: Flood watch through 11 p.m.

Remember to never drive over a flooded road
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day due to downpours and flooding.

Most of the Tri-State is under a flood watch through 11 p.m.

There is a flash flood warning for northeast Hamilton and western Warren counties until 7 a.m.

Watch out for ponding on roads. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms will bring heavy downpours to the Tri-State during the morning. In some areas, 2-3″ of rain has already fallen with an additional 1″-2″ of rain possible.

Highs will only reach the upper 70s due to the clouds and rain.

Tuesday will also see showers and storms, but they will be widely scattered compared to stagnant temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Chances for showers and storms linger into Wednesday, but only isolated pop-ups during the afternoon.

