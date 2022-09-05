FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Heavy rain and flood concerns for Labor Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for most of the Tri-State through 11 p.m. Labor Day is a First Alert Weather Day.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Eastern Butler, Northeast Hamilton and Western Warren Counties until 7 a.m.

Thunderstorms will bring heavy downpours to the Tri-State during the morning. In some areas, 2-3″ of rain has already fallen with an additional 1″-2″ of rain possible.

Again, highs will only reach the upper 70s due to the clouds and rain.

Tuesday will also see showers and storms, but it will be widely scattered in comparison with stagnant temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Chances for showers and storms linger into Wednesday, but only isolated pop-ups during the afternoon.

We briefly dry out Thursday and Friday as highs go back into the low-to-mid 80s, but more rain chances are expected next weekend, which will ultimately lower temperatures back in the upper 70s and low 80s.

