Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Flash flooding leaves at least 1 dead, utter destruction in southeastern IN

Switzerland County: Death, Damage in Indiana Following Flooding
By Ethan Emery and Candice Hare
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Flash floods in Southeastern Indiana left one person dead and many with damaged homes on Saturday evening.

After nearly 9 inches of rain within 24 hours in Jefferson County, the strong currents and heavy rainfall left one woman dead and destruction to homes and roads.

“A nightmare,” Switzerland County resident Jeremy Robinson said. “It rained and rained until everything up creek came down creek and it’s just unimaginable.”

Along the Bennington Pike, most of the road is gone where pieces of asphalt have been moved several feet away.

The road runs parallel with a creek, which flooded, causing divots to form in the road from the overnight floods.

Doppler Radar estimated that western Switzerland County received anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of rainfall with higher amounts in local towns.

“It [has] never even got to the bottom of the beams on this bridge,” Robinson said. “[W]e’re looking at 30-plus years that I know of.”

For anyone that needs assistance from the floods, Robinson and other residents said they will be stationed at Highway 250 and Bennington Pike where they will be providing food and supplies.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherrard Campbell, 27, shot and killed a 41-year-old man in Mt. Lookout on Sept. 3.
Man dies following Mt. Lookout shooting, police say
Lockland Council Member Leslie Brock arrested on child pornography charges.
City council member arrested on child pornography charges
Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide of Batesville, Indiana, were charged with theft of over...
Indiana couple charged with theft from legally incompetent family member, prosecutor says
The superintendent said the “situation” occurred off school property and involves “district...
‘Incident’ involving Campbell County District Transportation under investigation
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident

Latest News

Looking at more downpour opportunities on Labor Day Monday.
FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms possible Sunday evening, heavy downpours continue Labor Day
Tracking more threats of heavy rain on Monday with highs only in the 70s for Labor Day.
FIRST ALERT: Monitoring threat for downpours and flooding potential through Labor Day
There are FLOOD CONCERNS for the rest of the Holiday Weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Downpours and more storms over the holiday weekend
An unsettled holiday weekend brings more lingering rain chances into the short work week.
FIRST ALERT: Downpours and more storms over the holiday weekend