Flash flooding leaves at least 1 dead, utter destruction in southeastern IN

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Flash floods in Southeastern Indiana left one person dead and many with damaged homes on Saturday evening.

After nearly 9 inches of rain within 24 hours in Jefferson County, the strong currents and heavy rainfall left one woman dead and destruction to homes and roads.

“A nightmare,” Switzerland County resident Jeremy Robinson said. “It rained and rained until everything up creek came down creek and it’s just unimaginable.”

Along the Bennington Pike, most of the road is gone where pieces of asphalt have been moved several feet away.

The road runs parallel with a creek, which flooded, causing divots to form in the road from the overnight floods.

Doppler Radar estimated that western Switzerland County received anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of rainfall with higher amounts in local towns.

“It [has] never even got to the bottom of the beams on this bridge,” Robinson said. “[W]e’re looking at 30-plus years that I know of.”

For anyone that needs assistance from the floods, Robinson and other residents said they will be stationed at Highway 250 and Bennington Pike where they will be providing food and supplies.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.