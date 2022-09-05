Ky. student donates more than 500 books to Eastern Ky. elementary school

Contests
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martha Jane Potter Elementary school in Letcher County lost 10,900 library books due to flooding.

”It was just heartbreaking, it was just devastating, not being able to not think about anything but all the students not being able to have anything when the doors open back up,” said Librarian Krystal Quillen.

Through the power of social media, that all changed. 11-year-old Owen Crawford is from Boone County. His mom reached out to Quillen after seeing a Facebook post. Owen’s mom asked if he could host a book drive for the school.

”First it was just a few books, and then it started reaching up into a hundred, before I knew it she told me she had over 500 books,” said Quillen.

Owen said he saw the devastation on television and social media, he even watched youtube videos from one of his favorite YouTubers who visited the area with his church following the flooding. Owen visited Eastern Kentucky shortly after.

”It was sad and devastating that they were not getting enough help from the community, from the government and from everything, it’s devastating,” he said.

He teamed up with his favorite pizza shop for Operation Bookdrop to give back to kids in need.

”I hope that it improves the community and gives the kids a chance to learn about new things,” he said.

