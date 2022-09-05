Murder trial in Pike County Massacre delayed
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The trial of George Wagner IV has been continued by one week.
The trial is now scheduled to start on Sept. 12.
George’s trial was supposed to begin on Sept. 6.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.