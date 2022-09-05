Murder trial in Pike County Massacre delayed

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The trial of George Wagner IV has been continued by one week.

The trial is now scheduled to start on Sept. 12.

George’s trial was supposed to begin on Sept. 6.

BREAKING: Pike County murder trial of George Wagner iV has been continued one week. Now Sept. 12. More to follow @FOX19 — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) September 5, 2022

