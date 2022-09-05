Tri-State family watched as ‘catastrophic’ flooding took away their home

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - The weekend’s storm system produced severe flooding in parts of southern Indiana, killing one woman and causing untold damage for scores of families.

The storm dropped inches of rain across the Tri-State. In Switzerland and Jefferson counties, flash floods overwhelmed creeks, roads and private property.

Tara Flint says she got more than 11 inches of rainfall at her home Saturday night. She says she and her husband were watching tv when she noticed the rain.

“I stepped out on the porch, and the water was already to the edge of the road and roaring,” she said. “So I yelled at my husband that we needed to get out of here, but it came up so fast that we couldn’t get out of here.”

Autoplay Caption

The family watched as the storm took away their home.

“We got in our truck, and we have a gated hill behind us, the pasture, and we just drove up on the hill and watched everything float by,” she said.

Flint says her family was terrified.

“We just kept focusing on, we’re alive. It was just surreal to see that. In 150 years, the house that we live in has never flooded ever, so this is unprecedented.”

The family’s barn is also destroyed, its wood crushed and scattered around the community. And the damage doesn’t stop there.

“We had 12 inches of water in our house,” Flint said. “So the damage in the house is catastrophic.”

“It rained and rained until everything up creek came down creek and it’s just unimaginable," a Switzerland County resident said. >> https://t.co/PY6W60KwRj — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) September 5, 2022

Two days later, the family remains in a camper that sits in their driveway. They expect to be staying in a RV loaned to them by family friends for the next six months.

Flint says she’s thankful for the gesture but worries how they’ll stay warm this winter. On top of that, the house has to be remodeled.

“There’s five floors there that, every one of them has to be torn out and replaced. My kitchen cabinets need to be torn out. My appliances are no good. So, we will just do the best we can.”

The family is waiting on an insurance agent to come look at the damage at their house. 4

NEW PICTURES: Damage to a barn caused by the flooding in Vevay, Indiana. - @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/LeNY3CfjyA — Payton Del Bradley (@PaytonBradleyTV) September 5, 2022

More pictures of damaged roads in the area caused by flooding. - @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/tCJmgcgbBZ — Payton Del Bradley (@PaytonBradleyTV) September 5, 2022

State Route 250 is closed at the bridge near Pleasant/ Bennington in Switzerland County due to flooding.



Photo credit: INDOT Southeast https://t.co/RQfVSBRNNx pic.twitter.com/A01GQ32R0N — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) September 4, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.