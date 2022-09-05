Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Tri-State family watched as ‘catastrophic’ flooding took away their home

The Flint family doesn’t expect to sleep in their own beds again until next year.
The damage made by flash flooding in Switzerland County and Jefferson County that left one...
The damage made by flash flooding in Switzerland County and Jefferson County that left one woman dead, and many without a home.(Payton Bradley)
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - The weekend’s storm system produced severe flooding in parts of southern Indiana, killing one woman and causing untold damage for scores of families.

The storm dropped inches of rain across the Tri-State. In Switzerland and Jefferson counties, flash floods overwhelmed creeks, roads and private property.

Tara Flint says she got more than 11 inches of rainfall at her home Saturday night. She says she and her husband were watching tv when she noticed the rain.

“I stepped out on the porch, and the water was already to the edge of the road and roaring,” she said. “So I yelled at my husband that we needed to get out of here, but it came up so fast that we couldn’t get out of here.”

Caption

The family watched as the storm took away their home.

“We got in our truck, and we have a gated hill behind us, the pasture, and we just drove up on the hill and watched everything float by,” she said.

Flint says her family was terrified.

“We just kept focusing on, we’re alive. It was just surreal to see that. In 150 years, the house that we live in has never flooded ever, so this is unprecedented.”

The family’s barn is also destroyed, its wood crushed and scattered around the community. And the damage doesn’t stop there.

“We had 12 inches of water in our house,” Flint said. “So the damage in the house is catastrophic.”

Two days later, the family remains in a camper that sits in their driveway. They expect to be staying in a RV loaned to them by family friends for the next six months.

Flint says she’s thankful for the gesture but worries how they’ll stay warm this winter. On top of that, the house has to be remodeled.

“There’s five floors there that, every one of them has to be torn out and replaced. My kitchen cabinets need to be torn out. My appliances are no good. So, we will just do the best we can.”

The family is waiting on an insurance agent to come look at the damage at their house. 4

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were recovered in Elsmere, according to Colonel Michael “Spike” Jones with the...
Human remains found in woods near Elsmere home, police say
Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide of Batesville, Indiana, were charged with theft of over...
Indiana couple charged with theft from legally incompetent family member, prosecutor says
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
William McClain was arrested for felonious assault and using weapons while under disability.
Man accused of shooting another man, pistol-whipping witness
Cincinnati’s Labor Day celebrations, deals & events

Latest News

Officials on Maui have closed three north shore beach parks after a woman suffered a “serious”...
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer recounts moments after shark critically injured visitor from France
Evening Forecast Update
Labor Day Evening Forecast
George Wagner IV back in court
Murder trial in Pike County Massacre delayed
Two people were rescued from the area on the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt....
2 people rescued from Little Miami River