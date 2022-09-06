18-year-old driver arrested after high-speed I-75 chase from Warren County to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old Cincinnati driver is under arrest after leading state troopers on a chase on Interstate 75 through three counties at high speeds exceeding 115 mph, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Edward Mumphrey Jr. of Avondale is charged with six felonies, said Sgt Nathan Stanfield at OSP’s Lebanon post.

They are: failure to comply with police, obstructing official business and four counts of receiving stolen property, including a black 2016 Jeep Renegade reported stolen last month in Loveland, according to OSP and the Warren County Jail.

The license plate on the rear of the Jeep also were reported stolen, out of Cincinnati, Sgt. Stanfield said. In addition to a receiving stolen property charge related to that, troopers also charged the teen with a misdemeanor count of “fictitious plates.”

The chase began at about 12: 19 a.m. Tuesday.

A trooper on routine patrol along northbound I-75 Monroe near Ohio 63 clocked the Jeep speeding 113 mph, according to Sgt. Stanfield.

That’s nearly 50 mph over the posted speed limit of 65 in that area of the highway.

Trooper Mike Shuler flipped on his cruiser’s lights and siren and tried to pull the Jeep over but the driver took off, so he gave chase.

Mumphrey fled north to the Ohio 123 exit in Franklin, where he got off and made a U-turn and then got right back on the highway, heading south this time toward Butler County, Sgt. Stanfield said.

The pursuit raced through Butler County into Hamilton County, where Mumphrey drove the Jeep off the Hopple Street exit at Camp Washington.

The Jeep fled west, ultimately onto Fairmount Avenue and then Iroquois Street to St. Clair Heights Park in South Fairmount, where Sgt. Stanfield says Mumphrey got out and ran off but was caught after a brief foot chase.

This is the latest motorist arrested and charged after troopers clocked him or her speeding at least 100 mph in Warren County, which currently ranks second in the state for drivers who have been charged with driving at least that fast and/or is arrested as a result, Sgt. Stanfield said.

Erie County between Cleveland and Toledo ranked first and the third highest is Franklin County, where Columbus is located, according to OSP.

Sgt. Stanfield credited troopers at the Lebanon post for the second-highest statewide ranking, saying they do “a phenomenal job.”

Mumphrey, meanwhile, is held in lieu of a $59,000 cash bond at the Warren County Jail. He was booked in at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.

He is scheduled to appear in a Warren County courtroom at 1 p.m. Thursday.

