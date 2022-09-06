Butler County homebuilder killed in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A prominent Butler County homebuilder was killed at the scene of a nine-vehicle crash that injured 21 people on Interstate 75 near Lima over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Joseph Schwarz, 64, was a rear-seat passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban that was one of nine vehicles struck by a 2019 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes in Allen County just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, OSP said in a news release.

The massive vehicle was approaching slowed traffic due to a separate crash when the crash occurred. State troopers identified the driver of the semi as Dale K. Anglin, 75, of Vermilion, Ohio.

Four people were transported to the Lima Memorial Hospital and six others were taken to Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, according to OSP.

Another 11 people were treated for injuries at the scene.

The crash shut down the southbound side of the highway for several hours.

State troopers are still investigating the cause.

Schwarz and his father, Joe Schwarz, own J-II Homes, which has built several Fairfield neighborhoods.

They also developed Village Green in the heart of the city, donating the land for Village Green Park and other amenities in the city.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.