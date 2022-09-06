Butler County Sheriff trying to identify peeper
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is asking for help to identify a man who is attempting to look into residents’ windows.
Sheriff Jones says the prowler has been captured by a security camera in the Four Bridges area of Liberty Township.
The video - which you can see below - is from August 22 around 1:23 a.m.
Sheriff Jones says the peeper was spotted doing this again on September 25 at 10:50 p.m.
If you have any information, call Detective Nerlinger at (513) 759-7344.
