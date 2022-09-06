Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Butler County Sheriff trying to identify peeper

Butler County Sheriff Jones says they are trying to identify a man who's been seen on security...
Butler County Sheriff Jones says they are trying to identify a man who's been seen on security video looking into two residences over the past two weeks.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is asking for help to identify a man who is attempting to look into residents’ windows.

Sheriff Jones says the prowler has been captured by a security camera in the Four Bridges area of Liberty Township.

The video - which you can see below - is from August 22 around 1:23 a.m.

Sheriff Jones says the peeper was spotted doing this again on September 25 at 10:50 p.m.

If you have any information, call Detective Nerlinger at (513) 759-7344.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were rescued from the area on the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt....
2 people rescued from Little Miami River
William McClain was arrested for felonious assault and using weapons while under disability.
Man accused of shooting another man, pistol-whipping witness
East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired...
At least 10 shot, 1 killed outside Ohio bar, police say
Aircare was called in to a home in Union, Kentucky where a man fell off his roof on Monday...
Air Care transports man from Northern Kentucky campground
A man was killed and 21 people were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound in Lima...
OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima

Latest News

$3,700 worth of Legos were stolen by two Cincinnati men Monday from two different Meijer...
Nearly $4K worth of Legos stolen from Meijer locations; Suspects arrested
Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Cedar Point retiring roller coaster that injured woman in 2021
A Butler County man, Joseph Schwarz, died at the scene of this multi-vehicle crash that injured...
Butler County homebuilder killed in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima
Findings for recovery were issued against two people for improper expenditures by the Hamilton...
State auditor orders 2 with Hamilton County Agricultural Society to repay $5,400 in ‘improper’ expenses