Butler County Sheriff trying to identify peeper

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is asking for help to identify a man who is attempting to look into residents’ windows.

Sheriff Jones says the prowler has been captured by a security camera in the Four Bridges area of Liberty Township.

The video - which you can see below - is from August 22 around 1:23 a.m.

Sheriff Jones says the peeper was spotted doing this again on September 25 at 10:50 p.m.

If you have any information, call Detective Nerlinger at (513) 759-7344.

Prowler in the Four Bridges area of Liberty Twp Ohio. Need your help to identify him! August 22 @ 0123 hours the suspect is attempting to look in resident’s windows. He did this again on September 5 @ 2250 hours.

Contact Detective Nerlinger at 1-513-759-7344 if u have info! pic.twitter.com/d7irOUtgA9 — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) September 6, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.